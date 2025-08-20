How to choose the right time to exercise

Exercising in the morning is often touted as the best way to start the day but it's not the only healthy option. People have different schedules and preferences, which means that exercise can be beneficial at various times throughout the day. Be it due to work commitments or personal preference, finding a time that suits your lifestyle can make a difference in maintaining a consistent fitness routine.

#1 Benefits of afternoon workouts Afternoon workouts can also be beneficial for those who struggle to wake up early. During this time, your body temperature is higher, which may improve muscle function and strength. Further, working out in the afternoon can also act as an energy booster for those facing midday slumps. It lets you shed off stress built up during work hours and helps you focus on later tasks.

#2 Evening exercise advantages For some, evening workouts blend perfectly with their daily routine. Working out after work gives you a chance to unwind and de-stress from daily pressures. It also gives you more flexibility with meal planning since there's no rush to eat breakfast before heading out for a workout. Evening exercise might also help improve sleep quality by reducing anxiety levels before bedtime.

#3 Flexibility with lunchtime fitness Lunchtime workouts provide a convenient escape from desk jobs or other sedentary work during the day. This is perfect for those who prefer shorter sessions or require a quick energy boost without throwing their entire schedule off. A brisk walk or light workout during lunch can make you more productive and concentrated when you get back to work tasks later.