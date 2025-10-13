Off the beaten path: Wetlands worth exploring 

Africa 's peat bogs are some of the most unexplored landscapes on the continent, but they are worth a visit for their unique ecosystems and biodiversity. These wetlands, formed by the accumulation of peat over centuries, serve as a habitat for several plant and animal species. Visiting these places can give you an insight into how important these ecosystems are for climate regulation and biodiversity conservation.

#1 The wonders of Okavango Delta The Okavango Delta in Botswana is one of Africa's largest inland deltas. Famous for its rich biodiversity, it is home to elephants, hippos, crocodiles, and over 400 bird species. The delta's unique ecosystem is supported by seasonal floods that create a lush habitat in the middle of arid land. Visitors can explore this paradise through guided safaris or boat tours, offering an up-close look at its natural beauty.

#2 Exploring Zambia's Bangweulu Swamps Zambia's Bangweulu Swamps are famous for their sprawling wetlands and diverse wildlife. The swamps are home to the rare shoebill stork and several antelope species. The region is also famous for its black lechwe population. Visitors can take guided tours to explore the swamps on foot or by canoe, experiencing the tranquil beauty of this unique landscape.

#3 Discovering Tanzania's Rukwa Valley Tanzania's Rukwa Valley also features expansive peat bogs that are home to a variety of wildlife, including elephants and giraffes. The valley is bordered by mountains, which makes it a stunning backdrop for nature lovers. Visitors can go on safaris or hiking trails to explore the area, while also learning about local conservation efforts aimed at preserving these vital ecosystems.