What to eat in Chile: A list
What's the story
Chilean cuisine has a lot to offer in terms of delicious vegetarian snacks.
These will not only take you through the rich culinary heritage of the country but also won't compromise on taste or nutrition.
From street food to homemade ones, these vegetarian snacks will bring out the different flavors and ingredients of this South American country.
So, dig in!
Street snack
Sopaipillas: A street food favorite
Sopaipillas, made from pumpkin dough, are a popular street food in Chile.
The dough is deep-fried until golden brown and served as crispy treats, often enjoyed with pebre, a spicy salsa made from tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.
You can find sopaipillas at many street vendors across the country and they make for a satisfying snack option for those exploring urban areas.
Flavorful dip
Pebre: The versatile salsa
If you want a traditional Chilean salsa that goes well with many dishes, as well as serves as a delicious dip for bread or crackers, try pebre.
Prepared with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic, and chili peppers, pebre adds zest to any meal.
It is generally served with sopaipillas but can also spice up other vegetarian dishes.
Savory pastry
Empanadas de pino vegetariano: A tasty twist
Empanadas de pino vegetariano provide a plant-based twist on Chile's classic empanada.
These savory pastries are loaded with a mix of mushrooms, olives, onions, and a mix of spices, all wrapped in flaky pastry dough.
They pack a hearty flavor that satiates without being meaty.
You can easily find these delicious empanadas at bakeries and markets all across Chile, making them a must-try for vegetarians and foodies alike.
Refreshing dessert
Mote con huesillo: A sweet treat
If you're looking for something refreshing to drink, try mote con huesillo.
It's a traditional Chilean dessert drink made from dried peaches cooked with sugar and cinnamon syrup served over cooked wheat berries known as mote.
This cool treat combines sweet flavors with chewy textures, making it ideal for hot days exploring local attractions or chilling on the beach.