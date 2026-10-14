Hampi's spectacular ruins offer a glimpse into the Vijayanagara Empire
What's the story
Once the capital of the powerful Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi in Karnataka is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for its remarkable ruins, grand temples, ancient market streets, and unique boulder-strewn landscape. Hampi's surviving monuments offer a glimpse into a flourishing medieval city that attracted travelers from far and wide before its destruction in 1565.
Empire and its ruins
Hampi preserves the remains of a once-thriving capital
Hampi preserves the remains of Vijayanagara, a South Indian empire that flourished between the 14th and 16th centuries.
UNESCO recognizes over 1,600 surviving remains at the Hampi site, including temples, royal complexes, forts, bazaars, gateways, water structures, and checkposts.
The city was devastated following the Battle of Talikota in 1565, leaving behind a vast archaeological landscape that reflects its former wealth and architectural sophistication.
Must-visit temples
Discover Virupaksha Temple and Vijaya Vittala Temple
Virupaksha Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, remains an active place of worship in Hampi.
Also, Lord Vishnu's Vijaya Vittala Temple is known for its iconic stone chariot dedicated to Garuda, ornate musical pillars, elaborately carved halls, and a grand temple street.
Besides these, you can also visit Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Hazara Rama Temple, and Achyutaraya Temple to witness the Vijayanagara period craftsmanship.
Other attractions
Hampi's royal enclosures and giant stone sculptures
Apart from its temples, Hampi's royal landscape features the Lotus Mahal, known for its graceful arches, and the Elephant Stables, with their distinctive domed chambers.
The Queen's Bath has ornate arched corridors and a central bathing pool, while Mahanavami Dibba served as a ceremonial platform for Vijayanagara rulers.
Also, the 6.7-meter monolithic Ugra Narasimha statue depicts Vishnu's man-lion incarnation in a striking sculptural form.
Travel information
How to reach Hampi?
You can reach Hampi by train, by air, or by road. Hosapete Junction, around 12km from Hampi, is the nearest railway station, with trains running daily from Hubballi and Guntakal.
By air, Jindal Vijayanagar Airport is about 38km away from Hampi, while Hubballi Airport is around 150km away.
Meanwhile, buses also connect Hampi with major Karnataka cities via Hosapete and Ballari.
Tourism treasures
Glance, Tourism Ministry join hands to promote India's treasures
Beyond its popular tourist destinations, India is home to countless hidden heritage gems.
InMobi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to promote such treasures via AI-powered experiences on its Glance smart lock-screen platform.
The collaboration aims to showcase both popular and lesser-known destinations and highlight the country's cultural heritage through curated digital content under the "Incredible India" banner.