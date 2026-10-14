Hampi's spectacular ruins offer a glimpse into the Vijayanagara Empire

Hampi preserves the remains of Vijayanagara, a South Indian empire that flourished between the 14th and 16th centuries.

UNESCO recognizes over 1,600 surviving remains at the Hampi site, including temples, royal complexes, forts, bazaars, gateways, water structures, and checkposts.

The city was devastated following the Battle of Talikota in 1565, leaving behind a vast archaeological landscape that reflects its former wealth and architectural sophistication.