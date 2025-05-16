Your 5-day itinerary to the best of Karnataka
What's the story
Karnataka has something for everyone, making it ideal for a family-friendly adventure.
From cultural landmarks to wildlife sanctuaries, this state can be an enriching journey for all.
Across five days, families can visit historical sites, enjoy the beauty of nature, and engage in activities that are both informative and entertaining.
This itinerary ensures a balanced mix of culture and wildlife exploration, making it perfect for those looking for a memorable vacation.
Mysore visit
Discover Mysore's royal heritage
If you want to head to a place with a royal heritage, Mysore is the best bet.
The Mysore Palace, with its breathtaking architecture, features guided tours that take you on a journey through the history of its rulers.
The nearby Chamundi Hill offers panoramic city views.
If you are traveling with family, Mysore Zoo is a must-visit, where a variety of animals await.
Coorg excursion
Explore Coorg's natural beauty
Often termed as the Scotland of India, Coorg is famous for its stunning landscape and coffee plantations.
Families can take picturesque drives between rolling hills and visit a local coffee estate to get a glimpse of how coffee is produced.
The region also offers trekking options in the Abbey Falls or Dubare Elephant Camp where kids can even interact with elephants under supervision.
With pleasant weather, Coorg is an ideal outdoor destination.
Bandipur safari
Experience wildlife at Bandipur National Park
Bandipur National Park is a paradise for wildlife lovers. Families can go on guided safaris and spot animals like tigers, elephants, and other species of birds in their natural habitat.
This makes for a great opportunity to teach kids about conservation without missing out on the adventure of spotting wildlife up close.
Staying in lodges nearby lets families indulge in nature without compromising comfort.
Udupi visit
Relish Udupi's coastal charm
With its pristine beaches, Udupi is a coastal paradise that families will love.
Famous for its untouched beaches including Malpe Beach, Udupi is a great place to sit by the sea or try water sports activities for families with kids of all ages.
Udupi is also known for its distinctive cuisine, which you must try at local restaurants serving authentic vegetarian food made from locally-sourced fresh ingredients.
Travel tips
Tips for a smooth journey
To ensure a smooth trip across Karnataka with your family, pack light but include essentials such as sunscreen, hats, comfortable footwear, insect repellent, first aid kit, etc.
Plan travel times wisely, considering distances between destinations so you have enough time at each location.
Book accommodations ahead, especially during peak seasons when availability may be limited.