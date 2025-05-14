Must-see desert festivals around the world
Often termed barren and desolate, desert festivals provide a fascinating insight into the cultural fabric of these regions.
Against the backdrop of sandy terrain, these events bring out the colorful traditions, music, and art of the region.
From camel races to colorful parades, desert festivals speak of human creativity and resilience.
Here are some of the weirdest desert festivals around the world.
#1
Camel racing extravaganza
Camel racing is a popular event in several desert regions, especially in the Middle East.
These races are not just thrilling but also steeped in tradition.
Camels, aka "ships of the desert," are trained for months before they are ready to race in these high-speed contests.
The races draw huge crowds who gather to witness this age-old sport that combines speed with endurance.
#2
Burning Man's artistic oasis
For the unversed, Burning Man is an annual festival that takes place in Nevada's Black Rock Desert. It is famous for its focus on community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.
Festival-goers build a temporary city with interactive art installations and performances.
The festival ends with the burning of a giant wooden effigy, a symbol of renewal and transformation.
#3
Pushkar fair's vibrant marketplace
India's Pushkar Fair is one of the biggest camel fairs in the world and is held every year in Rajasthan's Thar Desert.
Apart from camel trading, it is known for its colorful cultural events such as folk dances, music performances, and competitions like tug-of-war.
The fair also has a busy marketplace where one can shop for traditional crafts and textiles.
#4
Gobi March: A test of endurance
The Gobi March is an ultramarathon that takes place in China's Gobi Desert. Contestants traverse roughly 250 kilometers over the course of seven days, carrying their provisions on their backs.
The punishing race challenges not just physical endurance but also mental fortitude in the face of difficult terrain conditions such as sand dunes and rocky paths.