5 must-visit markets for handmade crafts

Africa boasts of a variety of markets to provide unique shopping experiences. These markets are not merely places to shop but cultural hubs where you can engage with local traditions and crafts. Ranging from colorful textiles to handmade jewelry, these markets give you an authentic insight into the continent's rich heritage. Here are five notable African markets where you can shop genuinely local.

#1 Maasai Market in Nairobi The Maasai Market in Nairobi, Kenya, is a must-visit for anyone looking for traditional African crafts and souvenirs. From beaded jewelry to colorful fabrics and wooden carvings, this open-air market has it all. It is held on different days at different places across the city, giving visitors the opportunity to plan their visit accordingly. Bargaining is the norm here, so be ready to haggle!

#2 Souk El Had in Agadir Located in Agadir, Morocco, Souk El Had is one of the biggest North African markets. With over 3,000 stalls spread out over several sections, this bustling market has got everything, from spices and fresh produce to clothes and household items. Visitors can walk around the vibrant atmosphere while sampling local delicacies or buying traditional Moroccan goods such as leather products and ceramics.

#3 Oshodi Market in Lagos Oshodi Market is one of Nigeria's busiest commercial centers, situated in Lagos. Famous for its lively environment and an enormous array of goods (from textiles to electronics), it is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The market's chaotic yet energetic vibe offers an authentic Nigerian shopping experience, where haggling over prices is the fun part.

#4 Khan El-Khalili Bazaar in Cairo Cairo's Khan el-Khalili Bazaar has been a medieval trading hub where visitors get a taste of Egyptian culture through shops selling antiques, perfumes, papyrus paintings, and other treasures nestled within narrow alleyways lined with ornate architecture from the ancient Islamic era. This makes it a must-visit place for anyone making a trip to Egypt.