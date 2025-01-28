Ever heard of paddleboard yoga? Here's how to do it
What's the story
Paddleboard yoga is the perfect blend of the physical challenge of stand-up paddleboarding and the tranquil practice of yoga.
This modern fusion provides a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while getting a full-body workout.
It improves balance, strength, and flexibility like nothing else.
No wonder, it's quickly becoming a go-to activity for people seeking a new fitness adventure.
#1
Starting with the basics
Before attempting more advanced postures, it's important to first master the mountain pose on a paddleboard.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, evenly distributing your weight between both feet.
Engage your core and stand tall, reaching your arms up toward the sky.
This foundational pose allows you to establish balance and concentrate on the sensation of the water moving beneath you.
#2
Engaging your core
The plank pose is a great exercise for building core strength on a paddleboard.
Start on all fours and then extend your legs back one at a time until you're in a push-up position.
Maintain a straight line with your body from head to heels, actively engaging your abs.
Holding this position not only tests your balance but also builds endurance.
#3
Embracing balance and flexibility
The Warrior II pose is a great way to challenge your balance and flexibility while having fun with paddleboard yoga.
Start by standing with your feet wide apart, turning one foot out 90 degrees and the other foot parallel to the back of the board.
Reach your arms out to the sides and bend into the front knee. This powerful stretch works your whole body.
#4
Cooling down with relaxation
Finish with the child's pose for ultimate relaxation.
Kneel, sit back on your heels with knees apart.
Bend forward until your forehead touches the board, arms extended in front or by your side.
This pose relaxes the mind and body after a workout, combining strength training with mindfulness in nature.
It's perfect for anyone new to yoga or looking to add some variety to their routine.