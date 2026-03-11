Things to see and do in the Azores

The Azores, a group of nine volcanic islands in the mid-Atlantic, are a hidden gem for nature lovers. These islands are famous for their lush landscapes, unique wildlife, and dramatic geological formations. With mild weather and stunning views, the Azores make for an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here's a guide to exploring this secret paradise.

#1 Discovering volcanic landscapes The Azores are famous for their volcanic origins, which have shaped the islands' unique landscapes. From craters to hot springs, the islands have a lot to offer. You can visit Sete Cidades on Sao Miguel Island, which has two lakes in a caldera. Furnas Valley has geothermal activity with hot springs and fumaroles. The dramatic cliffs of Pico Island give stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

#2 Exploring lush greenery The verdant vegetation of the Azores is a result of its mild climate and fertile soil. The islands are home to several endemic plant species, making them a botanist's dream destination. Hiking trails snake through dense forests and offer breathtaking views at every turn. One can explore Terra Nostra Garden in Furnas or hike along the trails of Corvo Island's Caldeirao crater.

#3 Encountering unique wildlife The Azores are home to a variety of wildlife, both on land and in the sea. Birdwatchers will be delighted to find several endemic species, including the Azorean Bullfinch and Trocaz Pigeon. The waters around the islands are also teeming with marine life, including dolphins and whales that can be seen during boat tours or whale-watching excursions.

