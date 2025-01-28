Exploring the meteorite craters of Namibia
What's the story
Namibia holds the keys to cosmic history with its meteorite craters - remnants of the universe's fiery ballet that shaped our planet.
This article guides you to the most significant sites (the Hoba meteorite, Roter Kamm crater, and Gibeon meteorite shower) and offers tips for navigating these ancient impacts.
Each location unveils a different facet of our cosmic past.
Hoba
Hoba: The largest meteorite on Earth
Situated near Grootfontein, the Hoba meteorite holds the distinction of being both Namibia's and the world's largest known meteorite.
Tipping the scales at over 60 tons, this colossal iron meteorite is estimated to have plummeted to Earth some 80,000 years ago.
Tourists can directly walk up to and even touch this gigantic relic from space, making it a must-see attraction for astronomy and geology enthusiasts.
Roter Kamm
Roter Kamm: A spectacular impact crater
Situated in the remote expanse of the Namib Desert, Roter Kamm is a significant impact crater, spanning 2.5 kilometers in diameter and 130 meters in depth. It is estimated to be 3.7 million years old.
The desolate splendor of the crater is amplified by the harsh, barren landscape.
However, visitors require a permit to enter the crater as it is located in a restricted area, so planning ahead is essential.
Gibeon shower
Gibeon meteorite shower: A celestial event preserved
The Gibeon meteorites are fragments of a colossal prehistoric meteor shower that rained down upon Earth, dispersing thousands of pieces throughout central Namibia.
The most significant assemblage of these iron meteorites is exhibited at Windhoek's Post Street Mall, providing a convenient opportunity for visitors to observe remnants of this ancient cosmic occurrence without the need to journey into the wilderness.
Visiting tips
Practical tips for visiting meteorite sites
When visiting these sites, engaging a local guide is highly recommended as they can offer valuable insights into the historical and scientific importance of these wonders.
Do wear sturdy walking shoes and carry ample water, particularly for desert locations like Roter Kamm.
And, always check for any access restrictions or permit requirements in advance since some sites are situated within protected areas or on private lands.