Lesser-known safari destinations worth visiting

Africa has so much to offer when it comes to safari tours beyond popular destinations. For the adventurous souls out there, lesser-known safari tours are a great way to witness an incredible variety of wildlife and breathtaking landscapes. They often take you to hidden gems where you could delve into nature and culture without the crowd. Here are some interesting options to explore Africa's wild side differently.

#1 Exploring Zambia's remote wilderness Zambia is home to some of Africa's most remote and untouched wilderness. The North Luangwa National Park, with its pristine landscapes and abundant wildlife, gives an off-the-beaten-path experience. However, what really makes it amazing are its walking safaris, giving an intimate encounter with nature, guided by experienced rangers. Since the park is less frequented by tourists, you get a more personal connection with the environment.

#2 Discovering Namibia's desert wildlife Namibia's vast deserts aren't just barren lands, but are also home to unique wildlife, which has adapted to survive in arid conditions. Skeleton Coast National Park is one such destination where you can spot desert-adapted elephants, lions, and rhinos. The park also boasts of dramatic scenery where towering sand dunes meet the Atlantic Ocean, making for a surreal backdrop for any safari adventure.

#3 Unveiling Uganda's hidden treasures Uganda is often overshadowed by its neighbors, but the country holds spectacular biodiversity within its borders. Kidepo Valley National Park is one of Uganda's best-kept secrets, with its rugged savannahs and variety of wildlife species including zebras and cheetahs. The park's remoteness means fewer visitors, making it a perfect place for those looking for some solitude in nature.

#4 Experiencing Madagascar's unique ecosystems What makes Madagascar unique are its ecosystems where species are found nowhere else on Earth. A trip to Andasibe-Mantadia National Park lets explorers meet lemurs in their natural habitat along with other endemic flora and fauna. This island nation offers a different kind of safari experience, one that revolves around conservation efforts to preserve these unique ecosystems.