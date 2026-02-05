For that distinct flavor in your dishes, try fennel bulbs

Fennel bulbs are the perfect ingredient to add a unique flavor and texture to your dishes. With their mild anise-like taste, they can elevate a number of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use fennel bulbs in your cooking. From salads to soups, these ideas will help you explore the versatility of fennel. Try them today and enjoy the distinct flavor it brings to your meals.

Dish 1 Fennel and citrus salad A refreshing fennel and citrus salad makes for an ideal starter or side dish. Thinly slice the fennel bulb and mix it with segments of orange or grapefruit. Add a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste. This salad is not just light but also packed with vitamins C and A from the citrus fruits.

Dish 2 Roasted fennel with herbs Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel bulbs. Simply cut them into wedges, toss with olive oil, thyme or rosemary, salt, and pepper, and roast at 200 degrees Celsius until tender. The dish makes for a delicious side that pairs well with grains or other roasted vegetables.

Dish 3 Creamy fennel soup A creamy fennel soup is comforting on chilly days. Saute chopped onions and sliced fennel bulbs in butter until soft. Add vegetable broth and simmer until everything is tender. Blend until smooth for a velvety texture, then stir in cream or coconut milk for richness. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg to taste.

Dish 4 Grilled fennel skewers Grilled fennel skewers add a smoky twist to this versatile vegetable. Cut the bulbs into thick slices, thread onto skewers with cherry tomatoes or bell peppers, and brush lightly with olive oil mixed with garlic powder or paprika before grilling over medium heat until charred.