Creative ways to pair figs and basil
What's the story
Figs and basil make an unusual, yet delightful, combination that can elevate a range of dishes. The sweetness of figs and the aromatic freshness of basil create a perfect balance of flavors. This pairing can be used in both sweet and savory recipes, giving you a chance to experiment in the kitchen. Here are some ways to use figs and basil together for an exciting culinary experience.
Dish 1
Fresh fig basil salad
A fresh fig basil salad is the perfect combination of juicy figs, crisp greens, and fragrant basil leaves.
Toss in some goat cheese or feta for a creamy texture that complements the sweetness of the figs.
A light vinaigrette made with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper can enhance the flavors without overpowering them.
This salad is perfect as an appetizer or side dish.
Dish 2
Fig basil flatbread
Fig basil flatbread makes for a quick, yet delicious meal option.
Spread some ricotta cheese on flatbread or pizza dough as the base. Top it with sliced fresh figs and torn basil leaves before baking until golden brown.
The result is a crispy flatbread with a perfect mix of sweet and savory notes that goes well with any meal.
Dish 3
Fig basil jam
Making fig basil jam is an interesting way to preserve these flavors for later use.
Cook down fresh figs with sugar until they break down into a thick consistency.
Add chopped basil toward the end of cooking for an aromatic touch.
This jam goes well with cheeses on charcuterie boards, or as a spread on sandwiches.
Dish 4
Grilled figs with basil drizzle
Grilling figs brings out their natural sweetness while adding smoky notes that pair well with fresh herbs like basil.
Halve the figs before grilling them over medium heat until caramelized marks appear on both sides.
Drizzle with olive oil infused with minced garlic and finely chopped fresh basil leaves for an added layer of flavor complexity.
Tip 1
Tips for pairing figs and basil
When pairing figs with basil, always go for fresh ingredients over dried ones. Fresh ingredients provide a more vibrant flavor profile.
This is especially true when using herbs like basil, which have a more potent aroma and taste when fresh.
This simple tip can make a huge difference in the outcome of your dish, enhancing the overall taste experience.