Creative ways to pair figs and basil

A fresh fig basil salad is the perfect combination of juicy figs, crisp greens, and fragrant basil leaves.

Toss in some goat cheese or feta for a creamy texture that complements the sweetness of the figs.

A light vinaigrette made with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper can enhance the flavors without overpowering them.

This salad is perfect as an appetizer or side dish.