Finger millet for breakfast: Must-try recipes

Finger millet, popularly known as ragi, is a powerhouse of nutrition and has been a staple in several cultures for centuries. The calcium, iron, and essential amino acids-rich grain makes for an excellent option to support bone health and provide sustained energy. Adding finger millet to your breakfast can be a simple way to up your nutrient game and kickstart your day right. Here's how finger millet can elevate your morning meals.

Dish 1 Nutrient-rich porridge Finger millet porridge is another traditional breakfast option that is filling and nutritious. Prepared by cooking finger millet flour in water or milk till it reaches a smooth consistency, this porridge is a good source of calcium (around 344 mg per 100 grams) which supports bone strength. Adding fruits or nuts can enhance its flavor, while contributing additional vitamins and minerals.

Dish 2 Versatile finger millet pancakes Finger millet pancakes are a delicious twist on traditional pancakes and give you essential nutrients. By replacing regular flour with finger millet flour, you boost the fiber content of your meal, which helps in digestion and keeps you full for longer. They're easy to make and taste great with honey or fresh fruit toppings without compromising on health benefits.

Dish 3 Energy-boosting finger millet smoothies Incorporating finger millet into smoothies is a smart way of enjoying its benefits without changing your routine much. Blending cooked finger millet with bananas or berries makes an energy-boosting drink loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. This smoothie can make an excellent post-workout recovery option as it is high in protein from the grain.