5 coastal hikes for scenic views
Africa's coastline has some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the world.
These hikes offer breathtaking views, diverse landscapes, and a chance to explore unique ecosystems.
Ranging from rugged cliffs to serene beaches, every trail has its own charm as well as challenges.
Be it an experienced hiker or a novice seeking adventure, these coastal hikes guarantee memorable experiences along Africa's shores.
Cape Town
Table Mountain National Park trail
The Table Mountain National Park Trail in Cape Town is famous for its panoramic views of the city and ocean.
The hike leads you through some of the most diverse flora and fauna unique to the region.
As you climb up, you'll be rewarded with stunning vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and Robben Island.
The trail is well-marked but steep in sections, so go for proper footwear.
Eastern Cape
Wild Coast Hiking Trail
The Wild Coast Hiking Trail takes you through pristine beaches and rolling hills of South Africa's Eastern Cape.
Spanning around 280 kilometers along the coast, this multi-day hike takes you through local villages and communities.
The trail includes dramatic cliffs, waterfalls, and pristine bays, which makes it a favorite for nature lovers.
Namibia
Skeleton Coast Trek
Namibia's Skeleton Coast Trek is famous for its stark beauty and remote landscapes.
This challenging hike takes you through desert terrain where sand dunes meet the Atlantic Ocean.
Along the way, hikers can spot shipwrecks scattered along the shorelines—a testament to the treacherous waters that gave this coast its name.
Due to its remote location, guided tours are recommended.
Western Cape
Garden Route coastal walks
The Garden Route also has several coastal walks to offer, and South Africa's natural beauty is on full display here.
Trails such as Robberg Nature Reserve offer gorgeous views of rocky peninsulas jutting into turquoise waters below, along with glimpses of seals basking on rocks nearby, or dolphins playing offshore during certain times of year—perfect for wildlife lovers, too!
Mozambique
Bazaruto Archipelago Trails
Visiting the Bazaruto Archipelago Trails offers an idyllic escape into Mozambique's pristine marine paradise, where vibrant coral reefs teem with colorful fish beneath crystal-clear waters.
The white sandy beaches, lined with swaying palm trees and kissed by warm tropical breezes, make it a true haven waiting to be explored.