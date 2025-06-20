5 neck exercises to relieve daily tension
What's the story
African neck routines have been in practice for generations, concentrating on improving flexibility and overall well-being.
These exercises are based on traditional practices concentrating on natural movement and body awareness.
By including these routines in your daily life, you can improve neck's flexibility and relieve tension.
Here are five African-inspired neck exercises that can help you achieve more flexibility and comfort.
#1
Gentle neck circles
Neck circles are a simple but effective exercise to increase flexibility.
Start by standing or sitting comfortably with your back straight.
Gradually rotate your head in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise.
This helps release tension in the neck muscles and improve range of motion.
Do this exercise for about one minute in each direction, making sure to move smoothly and in control.
#2
Side-to-side neck stretches
Side-to-side stretches target the lateral muscles of the neck, promoting flexibility and reducing stiffness.
Start by tilting your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold this position for 10 seconds before switching sides.
Repeat this stretch three times on each side to maximize its benefits.
#3
Forward-and-backward tilts
Forward-and-backward tilts focus on stretching the neck's front and back muscles.
To do this exercise, gently lower your chin towards your chest until you feel a stretch at the back of your neck.
Hold for 10 seconds before lifting your chin upwards to stretch the front muscles.
Repeat this sequence three times to enhance overall flexibility.
#4
Shoulder shrugs with deep breathing
Shoulder shrugs with deep breathing can relieve tension in shoulders and neck while improving circulation.
Stand or sit upright with relaxed shoulders, then lift them towards your ears while taking a deep breath through your nose.
Exhale slowly while lowering them back down again gently but firmly against gravity's pull.
Repeat five times consecutively without pausing between repetitions if possible.
#5
Ear-to-shoulder stretching exercise
The ear-to-shoulder stretching exercise effectively targets areas around each side's trapezius muscle group when done correctly over time consistently enough.
Sit comfortably upright. Tilt head sideways, bringing an ear closer toward the corresponding shoulder until feeling mild discomfort only (not pain).
Maintain position briefly before returning upright again gradually.
Repeat the process twice more per session, alternating sides accordingly throughout practice sessions regularly scheduled on a weekly basis, ideally speaking.