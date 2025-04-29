5 stargazing spots to add to your travel list
What's the story
Africa has some of the most stunning stargazing spots in the world. With wide-open skies and low light pollution, it makes an ideal destination for astronomy lovers.
From deserts to mountains, these places offer unique opportunities to witness celestial wonders.
From seasoned astronomers to curious travelers, these destinations offer an unforgettable experience under the stars.
Namib Desert
Namib Desert's clear skies
The Namib Desert in Namibia is famous for its clear skies and low light pollution. The desert offers an unmatched view of the Milky Way and other celestial occurrences.
The dry weather ensures that clouds hardly play spoilsport, making it one of the best places for stargazing in the African continent.
You can opt for guided tours offering telescopes and expert knowledge of the night sky.
Sutherland
Sutherland's astronomical hub
Sutherland in South Africa is home to a number of observatories, including the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT).
The town's high altitude and dry climate make it the perfect place for astronomical observations.
You can take a tour of these facilities during the day and join them for stargazing sessions at night.
The region's commitment to preserving dark skies only makes it a better choice.
Mount Kilimanjaro
Mount Kilimanjaro's nighttime views
Thanks to its elevation above cloud cover, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania has a unique stargazing experience to offer.
Climbers often get to witness stunning views of constellations from some of the camps during their ascent.
The mountain's remote location ensures that there's minimal interference from artificial lights, giving crystal clear views of stars and planets alike.
Sahara Desert
Sahara Desert's expansive horizon
The Sahara Desert, which covers several countries across North Africa, is characterized by its vast open spaces and minimal light pollution.
Stargazers can enjoy an unobstructed view of countless stars dotted across an expansive horizon here at nightfall.
Temperatures also plunge dramatically after sunset, making it the perfect spot for observing celestial bodies without any distractions or disturbances around.
Drakensberg Mountains
Drakensberg Mountains' starry nights
The Drakensberg Mountains, situated inside South Africa, are another perfect place where one can gaze at starry nights away from the city.
They are surrounded by nature all around them during daytime trekking through green terrains.
These terrains are rich in various flora and fauna species alike, making this region an absolute gem.
It should definitely be explored if you adore astronomy and nature fused together seamlessly into one unforgettable adventure trip experience overall.