5 awesome potato recipes for any occasion

Potatoes are the perfect versatile, comforting ingredient to whip up something for any occasion. Be it a simple side dish or a lavish main course, potatoes can do it all. From creamy mashed potatoes to crispy baked wedges, these potato recipes demonstrate how adaptable this humble vegetable can be. Here are five comforting potato recipes that can easily fit into your meal plans.

Dish 1 Classic mashed potatoes Classic mashed potatoes are a staple at most gatherings/dinners. To whip them, boil peeled potatoes until tender and mash them with butter and milk until smooth. Season them with salt and pepper to taste. For flavor, you can also mix in garlic or herbs like chives or parsley. This dish goes with a variety of entrees and will definitely be a crowd-pleaser.

Dish 2 Crispy baked potato wedges Crispy baked potato wedges provide a healthier option than regular fries without compromising taste. Simply cut potatoes into wedges and toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and spices of your choice like paprika or garlic powder. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius (roughly 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 minutes or so until golden brown and crispy on the outside and soft inside.

Dish 3 Cheesy scalloped potatoes Cheesy scalloped potatoes are an indulgent side dish that is perfect for special occasions. Thinly slice potatoes and layer them in a baking dish with cheese sauce made from butter, flour, milk, cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (about 350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 45 minutes until bubbly and golden on top.

Dish 4 Herb-roasted baby potatoes Herb-roasted baby potatoes are easy to make yet delicious enough to fit any meal setting seamlessly. Toss whole baby potatoes with olive oil along with rosemary or thyme leaves before roasting at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) until tender inside but crisp outside—around thirty-five minutes usually.