5 upper body exercises to try

Chest-opening exercises are a must for improving upper body mobility, which may result in better posture and lesser tension. These exercises focus on the chest, shoulders, and upper back, helping you reverse the effects of sitting for long or bad posture. By adding these movements to your routine, you can improve flexibility and range of motion in the upper body. Here are some effective yet easy-to-integrate chest-opening exercises for your fitness regimen.

Tip 1 Standing chest opener The standing chest opener is a very simple exercise that doesn't require any equipment. Just stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and interlace your fingers behind your back. Gently straighten your arms while lifting them away from the body, opening the chest. Hold this position for a few seconds before releasing. This exercise stretches the pectoral muscles and improves shoulder flexibility.

Tip 2 Doorway stretch The doorway stretch is an effective way to open up the chest using a door frame as support. Stand in a doorway with arms bent at ninety degrees and forearms resting on either side of the frame. Step forward slightly until you feel a stretch across your chest and shoulders. Hold this position briefly before stepping back to release tension.

Tip 3 Cat-cow pose Cat-cow pose is a gentle yoga sequence that enhances spinal flexibility while opening up the chest area. Start on hands and knees in a tabletop position; inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), lifting head upwards; exhale as you round spine (cat pose), tucking chin towards chest; repeat several times for optimal results.