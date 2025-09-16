Stunning hot air balloon festivals worldwide:  A list

Hot air balloon festivals around the globe offer stunning sights and experiences like none other. These events allow you to see colorful balloons against beautiful backdrops, especially when the sun rises or sets. Drawing thousands every year, these festivals boast of colorful balloons that paint a mesmerizing picture in the sky. They promise ethereal sunsets and unforgettable moments.

#1 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico is one of the biggest hot air balloon festivals in the world. Taking place every October, it sees more than 500 balloons soaring into the air against the stunning Sandia Mountains. Mass ascensions, where hundreds of balloons take off together at sunset and sunrise, offer an enchanting view for onlookers.

#2 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in England is Europe's biggest annual get-together of hot air balloons. Held every August at Ashton Court Estate, it draws about 130 balloons from around the globe. The fiesta features nightglow events where tethered balloons illuminate in sync with music after sunset, creating an amazing experience for visitors.

#3 Saga International Balloon Fiesta Located in Japan's Saga Prefecture, this festival is Asia's largest hot air balloon event. It is held every November on the Kase Riverbed and offers competitive flights along with a display of over 100 colorful balloons from different countries. The evening glow events of the festival light up the sky as dusk falls, treating visitors to picturesque views.