5 awesome recipes using goji berries
What's the story
Popular for their color and nutrition, goji berries are a great ingredient to use in a number of recipes.
These tiny red berries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals which can take your sweet and savory dishes to the next level.
Using goji berries in your cooking can add a distinct flavor while making it even more nutritious.
Here are five delicious recipes.
Breakfast boost
Goji berry smoothie bowl
A goji berry smoothie bowl is an excellent refreshing start to your day.
Blend one banana, half a cup of frozen mixed berries, one tablespoon goji berries, and half a cup of almond milk until smooth.
Pour into the bowl and top off with sliced fruits (kiwi or strawberries), chia seeds, and some more goji berries for texture.
This vibrant breakfast is delicious and nutrient-rich!
Snack time
Goji berry granola bars
For a healthy snack, combine two cups of rolled oats, one-half cup of chopped nuts (almonds or walnuts), one-third cup of honey or maple syrup, two tablespoons of melted coconut oil, and one-fourth cup of dried goji berries.
Press into a lined dish and bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 minutes.
Cut into bars once cooled.
Lunch delight
Quinoa salad with goji berries
For a nutritious lunch option, try quinoa salad with goji berries.
Cook one cup of quinoa as per package instructions and allow it to cool slightly.
In a large bowl, mix the cooked quinoa with half a cup each of diced cucumber and cherry tomatoes, and two tablespoons each of chopped parsley and dried goji berries.
Drizzle olive oil over the salad, along with lemon juice to taste, before gently tossing everything together.
Refreshing beverage
Goji berry infused tea
Offering the best of both worlds, goji berry infused tea keeps you warm in winters and refreshes you on hot summer days.
To make this drink, steep two tablespoons worth of dried, organic whole fruit in boiling water for five minutes.
Strain out solids with a fine mesh sieve. Sweeten, if desired, with honey or agave nectar before serving hot or cold, as per preference.
Sweet treats
Chocolate-gojo energy balls
Chocolate-gojo energy balls deliver guilt-free sweetness!
Combine dates (pitted), cocoa powder (unsweetened), almond butter, and handfuls of crushed nuts like cashews or pecans, along with a generous sprinkling of dried organic whole fruit in a food processor until a dough-like mixture forms.
Roll small portions between palms, making bite-sized spheres. Refrigerate until firm.
Process complete, dig in whenever the craving strikes!