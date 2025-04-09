5 DIY fertilizers your houseplants will love
What's the story
Houseplants can lose their vigor at times, but with the right care, you can bring them back to life.
Using natural fertilizers is a great way to revive them without the use of chemicals.
These DIY options are not just cost-effective but also eco-friendly.
They use everyday household items that you may already have lying around, making it easy to feed your plants.
Nutrient-rich grounds
Coffee grounds for acid-loving plants
Coffee grounds make for an excellent source of nitrogen and can do wonders for acid-loving plants such as roses and azaleas.
Just sprinkle used coffee grounds around the base of your plants or mix them into the soil.
This will improve drainage and aeration while supplying the essential nutrients.
Peel power
Banana peels as potassium source
Banana peels are loaded with potassium which is essential for plant growth and development.
To use banana peels as a fertilizer, chop them and bury them in the soil close to your plants' roots.
As they decompose, they release potassium along with tiny amounts of phosphorus and calcium.
Mineral magic
Epsom salt for magnesium boost
Epsom salt is loaded with magnesium sulfate, which is essential for photosynthesis and aids in strengthening cell walls in plants.
Mix one tablespoon of Epsom salt in one gallon of water and use this diluted solution to water your houseplants once a month.
This easy addition can improve nutrient uptake remarkably.
Shell solution
Eggshells for calcium enrichment
Shells make for a great source of calcium carbonate that helps strengthen plant cell walls.
Crush clean shells into small pieces or grind them into a powder before adding them to the soil or compost pile.
They will break down and enrich the soil with calcium over time.
Liquid gold
Compost tea as all-purpose fertilizer
Compost tea is a nutrient-rich liquid made by steeping compost in water for a few days.
It gives a balanced mix of nutrients that ensures healthy plant growth when used as a foliar spray or soil drench.
To make compost tea, fill a container with water and add compost in a five to one ratio (water to compost).
Let it steep for three days before straining out solids and using it on your houseplants.