How to help your puppy during teething: 5 tips

Teething can be a tough phase for puppies, leaving them cranky and uneasy. With new teeth coming in, puppies often get sore gums and a desire to gnaw on everything around. Giving them the right care in this phase can relieve their discomfort and save your stuff from being chewed up. Here are five must-know homecare tips to get your puppy through teething, stress-free.

Tip 1 Provide safe chew toys Offering safe chew toys is essential when your puppy is teething. These toys soothe sore gums and satisfy the natural urge to chew. Choose durable rubber or nylon toys designed specifically for teething puppies. Avoid toys that break apart easily or have small parts that can be swallowed. Check the toys for wear regularly and replace them when needed to ensure safety.

Tip 2 Use cold treats Cold treats can also give inflamed gums a much-needed break. You can freeze some of your pup's favorite treats or use a damp washcloth (chilled in the freezer) as a soothing option. The cold helps numb the pain while providing a tasty distraction from discomfort. Make sure any treat you offer is age- and size-appropriate for your pup, avoiding anything too hard or big.

Tip 3 Maintain oral hygiene Maintaining oral hygiene is important even when they are teething. Gently brushing your puppy's teeth with a soft-bristled toothbrush designed for dogs prevents plaque buildup and keeps their mouth healthy. Use toothpaste formulated specifically for dogs, as human toothpaste can be harmful if ingested by pets.

Tip 4 Monitor chewing behavior Along with providing the right teething options, it is also important to monitor your puppy's chewing behavior so that they don't develop destructive habits. Redirect them towards chew toys instead of household items to get their chewing fix. This way, and with praise or small rewards for their choice, you'll encourage positive behavior. This keeps your stuff and puppy safe, and makes teething happier for them.