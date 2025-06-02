Leg day: Don't skip these ankle exercises
What's the story
Ankle mobility is essential to ensure proper balance, to avoid injuries, and to improve overall movement efficiency.
Be it an athlete or a person who takes daily walks, improving ankle flexibility can improve your performance greatly.
In this article, we take a look at five exercises to improve your ankle mobility. They are easy to perform and can be added to your daily workout schedule without any equipment.
Circular motion
Ankle circles
Ankle circles are a basic exercise that helps in loosening up the joint and increasing its range.
Just sit comfortably with one leg extended. Rotate your ankle in circular motion clockwise ten times, and switch to counterclockwise for another ten rotations.
This exercise targets the muscles around the ankle and helps in reducing stiffness.
Stretching muscles
Calf stretch
The calf stretch is critical to enhance flexibility of the calf muscles and Achilles tendon, which directly improves ankle mobility.
Stand facing a wall, with one foot forward and one back.
Keeping both heels on the ground, lean forward slightly until you feel a stretch in your back leg's calf muscle.
Hold the position for fifteen to thirty seconds before switching legs.
Strength building
Heel raises
Heel raises work wonders in strengthening the muscles around the ankles, which contributes to better mobility over time.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, near a wall or sturdy surface for balance, if you need one.
Slowly raise your heels off the ground as high as possible while keeping toes on the floor, then lower them back down slowly.
Repeat this movement 10-15 times.
Balance improvement
Toe walks
Toe walks help improve balance and strengthen both ankles and calves at the same time.
To do toe walks, stand on your tiptoes and walk forward slowly across a flat surface.
Maintain balance without letting heels touch down too soon during each step.
Alternate feet continuously until you reach the desired distance.
This distance should be within safe limits set beforehand, based on individual capabilities assessed before starting.