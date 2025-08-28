Sip on these herbal teas for good digestion

Herbal teas have been used since ages to improve digestion and promote well-being. These natural solutions can calm the digestive tract, reduce bloating, and improve gut health. Here, we list five herbal teas known for their digestive benefits. Each one has unique properties that can help you ease discomfort and improve digestion. Here's how these simple brews can be a part of your daily routine to promote a healthier digestive system.

#1 Peppermint tea: A refreshing digestive aid Known for relaxing the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, peppermint tea can relieve symptoms such as bloating and gas. The menthol in peppermint serves as an antispasmodic agent, which is why it can reduce stomach cramps. Peppermint tea can improve digestion when consumed post-meals as it promotes bile flow and reduces indigestion.

#2 Ginger tea: A spicy solution for nausea Ginger tea is popularly known for its anti-nausea properties. It contains gingerol, which helps stimulate the production of saliva and flow of bile, aiding digestion. This spicy brew can come particularly handy after having heavy meals or when feeling nauseous or motion sick. Drinking ginger tea regularly can even help cut down inflammation in the gut.

#3 Chamomile tea: Calming relief for stomach discomfort Chamomile tea is widely used to calm an upset stomach, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. It relaxes the muscles lining intestines, which can relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive disorders. Consuming chamomile tea before bedtime may also promote better sleep by calming anxiety-related stomach problems.

#4 Fennel tea: A natural remedy for bloating Fennel tea is famous for its carminative properties that help expel gas from the intestines, relieving bloating and discomfort. The essential oils contained in fennel seeds stimulate gastric enzymes required for proper digestion. Sipping on fennel tea post meals may help in preventing indigestion and ensuring smooth bowel movements.