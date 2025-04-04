5 hidden health impacts of star anise
Star anise, the unique star-shaped spice, is a common ingredient in culinary dishes.
But, apart from its use in the kitchen, star anise also has some amazing health benefits, which most of us don't know about.
Here are five such lesser-known health impacts of star anise and how this spice can help you stay fit.
Digestive aid
Aids in digestion
Star anise has always been known for its potential to aid digestion.
It is said to contain compounds that may help you relieve bloating and gas by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes.
This can result in improved absorption of nutrients and a much more comfortable digestive process.
Adding star anise to meals or having it as a tea might bring you relief from common digestive issues.
Immunity booster
Boosts immune system
The spice is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for boosting the immune system.
These antioxidants fight against free radicals in the body, decreasing oxidative stress and possibly reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Regular inclusion of star anise in your diet may boost immune function and make you more resilient to diseases.
Respiratory support
Supports respiratory health
Star anise has long been used to promote respiratory health owing to its expectorant properties.
It may help clear mucus from airways, making it useful during cold months or when suffering from respiratory discomforts such as coughs or congestion.
Using it as part of herbal remedies may provide natural relief for respiratory issues.
Natural antimicrobial
Antimicrobial properties
The essential oils present in star anise have demonstrated antimicrobial properties. These properties can fight certain bacteria and fungi.
This makes star anise a great addition to natural remedies. These remedies target infections or promote skin health. They do so when applied topically or ingested in the proper manner.
Hormonal balance
Potential hormonal balance aid
Some studies suggest that compounds within star anise may mimic estrogenic activity, potentially aiding hormonal balance especially during menopause or menstrual cycles.
While more research is needed for conclusive evidence, incorporating small amounts into one's diet could be beneficial for those seeking natural ways to manage hormonal fluctuations without synthetic interventions.