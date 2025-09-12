Trekking in Western Ghats: Top spots and must-knows

The Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers some of the most breathtaking trekking experiences during the monsoon season. Famous for its rich biodiversity and lush landscapes, this mountain range spans several states of India. The monsoon rains turn these trails into vibrant green paths with cascading waterfalls and misty peaks. Here are five trekking destinations in the Western Ghats that promise an unforgettable adventure during the rainy season.

#1 Trek to Dudhsagar Falls One of India's tallest waterfalls, Dudhsagar Falls on Mandovi River in Goa, is an absolute delight. The trek to Dudhsagar is a favorite amongst travelers, especially during the monsoons, when the falls are at their majestic best. The trail through dense forests and railway tracks offers trekkers a stunning experience amidst nature's beauty. It's better to start early as the trek may take up-to six hours round trip.

#2 Explore Mullayanagiri Peak Karnataka's highest peak, Mullayanagiri Peak, is bound to leave you speechless with its stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. The trek starts from Sarpadhari and takes about three hours to get to the top. During monsoons, trekkers would love the cool breezes and lush greenery, and the occasional misty weather would add a mystical touch to this adventure.

#3 Discover Chembra Peak Located near Wayanad in Kerala, Chembra Peak is popular for its heart-shaped lake on the way to its summit. This moderate-level trek takes some four hours one way across tea plantations and evergreen forests. During monsoons, trekkers can see a number of small streams flowing down from higher altitudes, making this picturesque place even more charming.

#4 Ascend Kalsubai Peak Kalsubai Peak is Maharashtra's highest point at 1,646m above sea level. From here you can have a panoramic view of Bhandardara region below, including Arthur Lake, embraced by Sahyadri ranges. This makes it perfect for photography enthusiasts, too! Trekkers generally start from Bari village, which is about three-hour uphill climb, but is worth every step taken. Especially when clouds engulf you halfway up, creating a surreal atmosphere around!