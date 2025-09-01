Peaceful getaways: 5 desert trails to explore

Deserts present unique landscapes for those in search of calm. These expansive areas provide peace and a profound connection with nature. In this article, we list five picturesque desert trails perfect for a walk alone, featuring serene surroundings and breathtaking views, just right for a peaceful getaway.

#1 Joshua Tree's Hidden Valley trail The Hidden Valley Trail in Joshua Tree National Park is a one-mile loop boasting of stunning rock formations and plant diversity. Since this trail is relatively easy, it's accessible to most walkers. As you meander through this path, you'll come across unique boulders and Joshua trees that'll make you feel like you're on another planet. The trail's seclusion is perfect to enjoy the quietness of the desert landscape.

#2 Sossusvlei dunes in Namibia The Sossusvlei Dunes in Namibia are some of the tallest sand dunes in the world and provide an amazing backdrop for solitary walks. The region features red sand dunes which contrast beautifully with the clear blue sky. Walking here at sunrise or sunset makes for the perfect experience as the changing light creates dramatic shadows across the land. It gives you a sense of isolation that is both calming and awe-inspiring.

#3 White Sands National Park's Alkali Flat Trail The Alkali Flat Trail at White Sands National Park spans five miles through gypsum sand dunes, making for an ethereal walking experience. The white sands reflect sunlight brilliantly, giving an impression of walking on snow under a bright sunlit sky. However, what really makes this trail tempting is the solitude it offers as it winds through untouched dune fields, where visitors can appreciate silence interrupted only by gentle breezes.

#4 Wadi Rum desert trails in Jordan Jordan's Wadi Rum Desert has trails flanked by sandstone mountains and ancient petroglyphs that were etched into rocks millennia ago. Aptly called "The Valley of the Moon," this region provides panoramic views across vast swathes of desert land peppered with looming cliffs sculpted by wind erosion over the years—an ideal location for soulful strolls in the midst of history.