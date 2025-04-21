Shoulder exercises everyone should do for better posture
Maintaining good posture is critical for your health and well-being.
Poor posture can cause discomfort, pain, and even long-term health problems.
However, focusing on strengthening the muscles around the shoulder blades can make a noticeable difference in your posture alignment.
Here are five effective exercises that target these muscles and improve your posture while relieving the strain on your back and neck.
Scapular squeeze
The scapular squeeze is an easy exercise that focuses on the muscles between your shoulder blades.
To do this exercise, sit or stand with a straight back.
Gently pull your shoulder blades together as though you're trying to hold a pencil between them.
Maintain the position for five seconds before releasing.
Repeat the movement 10 times to strengthen the upper back muscles.
Wall angels
Wall angels help improve mobility and strengthen the upper back muscles.
Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it.
Raise your arms to form a "W" shape with elbows bent at ninety degrees against the wall.
Slowly slide your arms up into a "Y" shape while keeping contact with the wall throughout the movement.
Perform 10 repetitions of this exercise.
Reverse flys
Reverse flys strengthen shoulder blade muscles and upper back.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, optionally holding light weights.
Bend slightly at the hips, keeping knees soft.
Extend arms out to the sides, keeping them level with shoulders, then bring them back together.
Repeat this movement 10 times to enhance muscle strength and posture without locking your knees or straining.
Prone Y raises
Prone Y raises are meant to strengthen the lower trapezius muscles, which are important for shoulder alignment.
Lie face down, extend your arms in a Y shape, lift them gently while keeping the core engaged.
This exercise improves shoulder stability and posture by working on specific back muscles.
Perform 10 reps to do a good job at these muscles and promote better posture alignment.