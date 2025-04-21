Chair exercises for strong hips
Strengthening hip flexors is the key to mobility and injury prevention.
These muscles are important for walking, running, and bending. Long hours of sitting can weaken them.
However, using a chair, you can do effective exercises at home to boost hip strength and flexibility.
Here are some chair exercises for stronger hip flexors.
Leg lifts
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are a great way to work out the hip flexors without overworking them.
Sit at the edge of a sturdy chair, with your back straight and feet planted firmly on the ground.
Gradually lift one leg up until it's parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down.
Repeat 10 times on each leg to effectively work out your hips.
Knee raises
Knee raises with chair support
Knee raises using a chair provide stability while targeting the hip flexors.
Stand behind a chair and hold onto its backrest for support.
Lift one knee towards your chest as high as possible without leaning forward or backward.
Hold this position briefly before lowering your leg back down.
Perform 10 repetitions per leg to help build strength in your hips.
Lunges
Chair-assisted lunges
Chair-assisted lunges improve your balance and hip strength.
Stand with your back to the chair, one foot on its seat, the other in front on the ground.
Lower into a lunge, ensuring that your knees are above your toes.
Hold for a second or two and rise again.
Repeat for a set count, maintaining proper form and alignment to prevent injury.