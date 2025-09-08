Upgrade your look with these 5 hairstyles

After a long day at work, evenings invite a change in style. Whether you're heading out for a casual walk or an evening gathering, having a few simple hairstyles at your disposal can make all the difference. These styles are easy to achieve and perfect for complementing the cozy layers of fashion. Here are five straightforward hairstyles that will keep you looking chic during those breezy nights.

Tip 1 Loose braided crown The loose braided crown is an elegant yet effortless hairstyle that is ideal for any occasion. Part your hair down the middle and create two loose braids on each side. Bring each braid over to the other side, securing them with bobby pins at the crown of your head. This style keeps hair off your face while adding a touch of sophistication.

Tip 2 Low twisted bun A low twisted bun is practical and stylish for those windy evenings. Simply gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck and twist it into a bun shape, securing it with pins or an elastic band. This look is neat and tidy, making it ideal for casual outings and even more formal events.

Tip 3 Half-up top knot For those who like to leave some hair down, the half-up top knot is a trendy solution. Take the top section of your hair from temple to temple and twist it into a small bun on top of your head. Secure with an elastic band or pins, leaving the rest of your hair flowing freely.

Tip 4 Messy side braid The messy side braid is just what you need to nail that relaxed vibe without too much work. Sweep all your hair to one side and loosely braid it from just below ear level downwards. Tug gently on sections of the braid to create volume and texture, giving you an effortlessly chic appearance.