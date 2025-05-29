Decor ideas: Surprising ways to use picture frames
Unused picture frames can be more than just dust collectors in your attic.
With a little creativity, these frames can be transformed into functional and stylish decor pieces for your home.
Whether you have old wooden frames or sleek modern ones, there are numerous ways to repurpose them without spending much money.
Here are five innovative ideas to breathe new life into those forgotten frames and add a unique touch to your living space.
Jewelry display
Create a chic jewelry organizer
Transform an unused picture frame into a chic jewelry organizer by removing its glass and backing.
Attach some hooks or small nails along the top edge of the frame to hang necklaces and bracelets.
For earrings, stretch a piece of lace or wire mesh across the frame's opening, securing it with staples or glue.
This not only keeps your jewelry organized but also makes it an eye-catching display piece on your wall.
Serving tray hack
Design an elegant serving tray
Repurpose a sturdy picture frame as an elegant serving tray by adding handles on either side of the frame's edges.
Replace its backing with decorative paper or fabric that complements your decor style.
Secure everything in place, ensuring it's stable enough to hold things like cups and plates.
This DIY project is perfect for entertaining guests while showcasing your personal style.
Chalkboard creation
Craft a functional chalkboard
Transform an old picture frame into a functional chalkboard by painting its glass insert with chalkboard paint.
Let it dry completely before reassembling the frame (without its original backing).
Hang this new chalkboard in your kitchen for grocery lists, in children's rooms for doodling fun, or near entryways for quick reminders as you head out.
Wall art arrangement
Make a unique wall collage
Use multiple unused picture frames of varying sizes to create an eclectic wall collage adding character to any room.
Paint each frame in coordinating colors (if you want), and arrange them on the wall in an interesting pattern (without inserting photos inside them) initially.
This creates visual interest through shape and color alone; later on, you can fill some frames with art prints/family photos etc.
Garden frame idea
Construct a vertical garden frame
Transform larger unused picture frames into vertical garden displays by attaching wire mesh across their openings.
Use staples or nails to secure it on all sides (leaving one end as an access point).
Fill soil in burlap sack pockets and plant seeds or plants.
Hang it outdoors where sunlight is optimal for growth, requiring minimal maintenance beyond occasional watering (depending on plant types and local climate conditions).