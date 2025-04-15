Timeless hairstyles for round faces: Here's the list
Choosing the right hairstyle can do wonders to a round face.
The trick is to create an illusion of length and angles, which can offset the natural curves.
Here are five timeless hairstyles that flatter a round face the most.
Each of these styles presents a unique way to accentuate your best features while making you look elegant and sophisticated.
Layered look
Long layers with side part
Long layers with a side part can make a round face look longer.
The layers add movement and dimension, while the side part creates an asymmetrical effect that distracts from the fullness of the cheeks.
The hairstyle works well with straight as well as wavy textures, making it versatile for different hair types.
Wavy style
Soft waves with middle part
Soft waves with a middle part can give you an elongated silhouette if you have a round face.
The waves lend volume at the crown, which is good for balancing out facial proportions.
A middle part divides the hair evenly, framing the face symmetrically, and enhancing its natural beauty without adding width.
Ponytail elegance
Sleek high ponytail
A sleek high ponytail also makes for an amazing choice for round faces.
By pulling hair up and away from the face, this one adds height at the crown, creating an illusion of length.
It also highlights cheekbones and jawline, giving you a refined look perfect for casual outings as well as formal events.
Bob style
Asymmetrical bob cut
An asymmetrical bob cut adds structure by introducing sharp angles into your hairstyle.
One side being longer than the other adds to the interest while directing attention downward instead of across your face's widest points.
This modern-day twist on classic bobs works with different textures but looks particularly stunning on straight or slightly wavy hair.
Pixie charm
Pixie cut with volume on top
A pixie cut with volume on top is perfect if you like short hairstyles but want something flattering for round faces as well.
Keeping more length at top creates height above forehead area, thus elongating the appearance overall.
Meanwhile, shorter sides keep focus upward rather than outwardly emphasizing width around cheeks or chin line areas where fullness comes from the shape itself.