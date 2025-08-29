Try these 5 vegan seaweed recipes today

Seaweed is a versatile, nutrient-dense ingredient that you can easily include in your vegan recipes. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it's a great addition to a plant-based diet. From salads to snacks, seaweed makes for a unique flavor profile, and loads of health benefits. Here are five vegan seaweed recipes to up your nutrition and add some variety to your meals.

Dish 1 Seaweed salad with sesame dressing This refreshing salad combines the umami flavor of seaweed with the nutty taste of sesame dressing. Here's how to make it: Soak dried seaweed in water till rehydrated, then drain and mix with sliced cucumbers and carrots. Toss the veggies in a dressing made from sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and ginger. This dish is not only delicious but also offers essential nutrients like iodine and calcium.

Dish 2 Seaweed rice balls (onigiri) Seaweed rice balls are another popular Japanese snack which can be easily prepared at home. Cook sushi rice according to the package instructions and let it cool a little. Shape the rice into small balls or triangles with your hands or a mold. Wrap a strip of nori seaweed around each ball for some flavor and texture. These rice balls are great for on-the-go snacking or as part of a lunchbox meal.

Dish 3 Miso soup with wakame seaweed soup is a comforting dish that beautifully complements seaweed's subtle taste. Start by simmering vegetable broth in a pot, then add paste dissolved in warm water. Add tofu cubes, sliced green onions, and rehydrated seaweed to the broth for added nutrition. This simple but satisfying soup is loaded with probiotics from paste which promotes gut health.

Dish 4 Crispy seaweed chips For those who love crunchy snacks but don't want to compromise on health, try whipping up crispy seaweed chips at home! Cut sheets of nori into bite-sized pieces, brush them lightly with olive oil and sprinkle salt over the top, if desired. Bake the pieces until they turn crisp and golden brown. Enjoy a guilt-free snacking experience filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants of this superfood ingredient!