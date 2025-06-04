These exercises keep your wrists flexible. Try them!
What's the story
Wrist mobility and flexibility are important for everyday tasks, particularly for those who type for long hours or perform repetitive hand movements.
Regular wrist exercises can prevent stiffness, reduce injury risk, and improve overall hand function.
Adding a few simple exercises to your routine can do wonders for keeping your wrists healthy.
Here are five effective wrist exercises that can improve your mobility and flexibility.
Circular motion
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations are a simple but effective exercise to get flexible.
To do this exercise, stretch your arm forward with the palm facing down.
Slowly rotate your wrist in a circular motion, making sure to complete ten circles in one direction before switching to the other.
This exercise loosens up the joints and improves blood circulation.
Stretching forward
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the muscles at the bottom of your forearm.
Extend one arm straight out with the palm facing up.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm.
Maintain this position for fifteen seconds before switching arms.
This stretch helps relieve tension and improve range of motion.
Reverse stretching
Wrist extensor stretch
This exercise targets the top portion of your forearm muscles.
Stretch one hand with the palm facing down and then press the back of that hand down gently with your other hand until you feel a stretch on the top of your forearm.
Hold the position for 15 seconds before repeating on the other side.
Hands together
Prayer position stretch
The prayer position stretch enhances wrist flexibility and eases out tension due to typing.
Join palms together at chest level, then lower towards the waist until you feel a stretch, not pain.
Hold for a brief while, then lift. Repeat several times a day for best results.
Squeeze release
Fist clench exercise
Fist clench exercises help strengthen muscles around the wrists, which in turn help in providing better support for activities requiring grip strength, such as lifting weights.
Start by making tight fists, hold them closed for a few seconds, then release, spreading your fingers wide.
Repeat this for a few times in each session, ensuring enough rest between sets to avoid strain.
Focus on controlled movements for maximum benefits through consistent practice.