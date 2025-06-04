What's the story

Dried seaweed snacks are increasingly popular as a crunchy alternative to regular pretzels.

These snacks are unique in taste and texture, making them an interesting choice for those who want something different.

With low-calorie content and rich nutrient profile, dried seaweed snacks also make an interesting choice for health-conscious individuals.

As more people try plant-based snacking options, the shift from pretzels to dried seaweed is becoming more common in different diets.