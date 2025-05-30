5 potato salad recipes (without mayo!) you need to try
Potato salad is a classic dish that makes its way into most picnics and barbecues.
But, let's face it, most traditional recipes use mayonnaise as an essential ingredient.
If you are looking for alternatives, here are some creative ways to make potato salad without using mayonnaise. These recipes not only suit dietary preferences but also add delicious flavors and textures.
Here are 5 creative potato salad ideas that reimagine this beloved dish.
Herb oil
Herb-infused olive oil dressing
A simple yet flavorful alternative to mayonnaise would be an herb-infused olive oil dressing.
Just mix extra virgin olive oil with fresh herbs like parsley, dill, and chives for a fragrant dressing that elevates the natural flavor of potatoes.
Add lemon juice for acidity and season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dressing makes for a light, refreshing option, perfect for warm weather gatherings.
Yogurt base
Greek yogurt twist
Greek yogurt provides the creamy mouthfeel of mayonnaise but also brings in the health benefits of probiotics and protein.
Combine Greek yogurt with Dijon mustard, garlic powder, and chopped green onions for a refreshing take on classic potato salad.
The tanginess of the yogurt balances the earthy taste of potatoes while keeping the dish lighter.
Avocado blend
Avocado cream delight
Avocado can also be used as a creamy base instead of mayonnaise because of its rich texture and healthy fats.
Just mash up some ripe avocados with lime juice, cilantro, and minced garlic, and you have a vibrant green dressing to go with boiled potatoes.
This version adds both color and nutrition while keeping creaminess without any dairy.
Mustard mix
Mustard vinaigrette zing
For those who love bold flavors, mustard vinaigrette makes an excellent potato salad without mayonnaise.
Whisk together whole grain mustard, apple cider vinegar, honey/maple syrup for sweetness balance with olive oil until emulsified into smooth consistency before tossing it over cooked potatoes mixed with crunchy vegetables like celery or radishes, giving delightful contrast in textures within each bite taken from this zesty creation!
Pesto flavor
Pesto perfection
Pesto sauce made from basil leaves, blended finely together along with pine nuts (or walnuts), Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast), garlic cloves, plus a generous drizzle amounting up towards half cupfuls worth of good quality extra virgin olive oils, makes for a uniquely aromatic topping.
Stirred through freshly boiled new season baby spuds, it makes for a deliciously herby concoction sure to impress any guest seated around the table.