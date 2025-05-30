What's the story

Potato salad is a classic dish that makes its way into most picnics and barbecues.

But, let's face it, most traditional recipes use mayonnaise as an essential ingredient.

If you are looking for alternatives, here are some creative ways to make potato salad without using mayonnaise. These recipes not only suit dietary preferences but also add delicious flavors and textures.

Here are 5 creative potato salad ideas that reimagine this beloved dish.