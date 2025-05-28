Raisins v/s dried apricots: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Raisins and dried apricots are popular dried fruits known for their sweet taste and nutritional benefits.
Both are convenient snacks that can be easily incorporated into various dishes.
While they share some similarities, they also have distinct differences in terms of nutrients.
This article explores the nutritional profiles of raisins and dried apricots, providing insights into their health benefits and how they can fit into a balanced diet.
Calories
Caloric content and energy
Raisins are a tad more calorific than dried apricots.
A 100-gram serving of raisins packs some 299 calories, as opposed to 241 calories in an equivalent serving of dried apricots.
The difference is mainly attributed to the sugar content in raisins, which makes them more energy-dense.
Fiber
Fiber content for digestion
Dried apricots overshadow raisins when it comes to fiber content, which is essential for digestive health.
A 100-gram serving of dried apricots contains a whopping seven grams of fiber. The same serving of raisins offers only around three grams.
This stark difference in fiber helps keep your bowel movements regular, making dried apricots a better option for people wanting to get their digestive health back on track.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C levels
Dried apricots easily trump raisins in vitamin C content.
In a 100-gram serving, dried apricots contain as much as 10 milligrams of this vital nutrient, while raisins provide only trace amounts.
Vitamin C is essential for improving the immune system and keeping the skin healthy, making dried apricots a better option for anyone wanting to get more of this important vitamin in their diet.
Iron
Iron content for blood health
Raisins are much richer in iron compared to dried apricots, with a 100-gram serving offering around 2 milligrams of iron. Dried apricots, on the other hand, provide about half.
Iron is a key component in the body, required for the formation of hemoglobin. It is also important for the proper transportation of oxygen across the body.
This makes raisins ideal for boosting iron intake for healthier blood.
Potassium
Potassium benefits
Dried apricots win with potassium content (about 1,162mg/100 grams) over raisins (approximately 749mg).
Notably, this nutrient helps in keeping normal blood pressure levels and muscle function.
With more potassium, the dried fruit makes a great addition to the diet of those looking to regulate blood pressure and ensure muscles work well.