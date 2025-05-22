Add oats to your daily diet: Here's why (and how)
What's the story
We all know that oats are a staple grain.
However, what we don't talk about is how versatile and nutritious they make for an essential part of vegetarian meals.
Not only are oats fiber-rich, but they are also loaded with vitamins and minerals, making them a wholesome option for those looking for nutritious plant-based dishes.
Here's how you can include oats in your vegetarian meals.
Health benefits
Nutritional benefits of oats
Oats are loaded with essential nutrients, including fiber, protein, and antioxidants.
They also have beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that reduces cholesterol levels by up to 10%.
Oats are also a good source of vitamins (especially B-vitamins) and minerals such as iron and magnesium.
These nutrients ensure improved digestion, heart health, and sustained energy levels throughout the day.
Morning meals
Breakfast ideas with oats
Starting your day with oats can be delicious and nutritious.
Overnight oats make for a convenient option; soak them overnight in milk/plant-based alternatives with fruits or nuts for added flavor.
Or, oatmeal porridge topped with fresh berries or seeds makes for a warm breakfast option that can be prepared easily.
Lunch options
Savory dishes featuring oats
Going beyond breakfast, oats can also be used in savory dishes.
Add them into veggie burgers by mixing in cooked oats into beans or lentils for added texture.
Another idea is using oats as a binding agent in vegetable patties or fritters along with spices like cumin or coriander.
Sweet treats
Baking with oats
Baking lovers will discover plenty of ways to use oats creatively when preparing sweet treats without losing on nutrition value.
Toss in rolled oat flakes into cookie doughs along with chocolate chips; this adds chewiness while keeping the sweetness balance just right.
You could even experiment with oat-based muffins combined with mashed bananas, which make ideal snacks any time during the day.