Must-have dried fruits in every kitchen
What's the story
A staple in vegetarian pantries, dried fruits make snacking and cooking easy, healthy, and enjoyable.
Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, dried fruits are an ideal option to keep your diet balanced.
Given their long shelf life, they are easy to store and use in multiple recipes.
Here are must-have dried fruits in every vegetarian pantry to add flavor and nutrition.
Natural sweetener
Raisins: A sweet addition
Raisins are essentially dried grapes that add a natural sweet punch to dishes without any sugar.
They are loaded with iron, potassium, and antioxidants. These nutrients promote heart health and give you the much-needed energy boost.
You can add these to oatmeal, salads, or even baked goodies for an added flavor.
Their chewy texture makes them a delightful snack on their own or nuts mixed.
Vitamin boost
Apricots: Nutrient-rich snack
Dried apricots make a great source of vitamins A and C, along with potassium.
While vitamins promote eye health and immune function, potassium promotes healthy skin.
The bright orange color of apricots also suggests the presence of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that is good for overall health.
Have them as a snack or add them to savory dishes like tagines.
Natural energy source
DATES: Energy powerhouse
Owing to their natural sugars (like glucose and fructose), dates provide a quick boost of energy.
They are also a rich source of fiber, which facilitates digestion, as well as essential minerals like magnesium and copper, which contribute to bone health.
You can use dates in smoothies or desserts, where they provide sweetness without refined sugar.
Digestive aid
Figs: Fiber-rich delight
Figs are known for their high fiber content, promoting digestive health by preventing constipation when eaten regularly with sufficient water intake throughout the day.
Figs also contain calcium, iron, and potassium, contributing towards strong bones.
Their unique texture makes them perfect additions not just to breakfast cereals but also to cheese platters.
Bone strengthener
Prunes: Bone health supporter
Studies conducted over years have shown how prunes could potentially become effective at improving bone density, especially among postmenopausal women who might otherwise face an increased risk of osteoporosis-related fractures later in life.
This is largely attributed to the presence of vitamin K and boron within the prunes themselves.