Airplane manners 101: What every traveler should know
What's the story
Air travel can be quite stressful, especially when it comes to sharing the same space with strangers.
Understanding and practicing good etiquette can make the journey more pleasant for everyone involved.
Here are some practical tips on how to respect your seat neighbors during a flight.
From following these guidelines, you can contribute to a more comfortable and enjoyable travel environment.
Personal space
Keep personal space in mind
Respecting personal space is paramount in the confined quarters of an airplane.
Avoid leaning into your neighbor's area or spreading out too much.
Keep your belongings within your designated space, and be mindful of armrest sharing.
If you need to adjust your seat or recline, do so gently and considerately.
Noise control
Manage noise levels
Noise can be a major nuisance during flights.
Use headphones if you're going to listen to music or watch videos, keeping the volume low enough to not leak sound.
When talking to others, keep voices at a moderate level so as not to disturb those around you who may want to rest or read.
Food consideration
Be considerate with food choices
When snacking or eating on board, it's best to go for less aromatic food items so that your seat neighbors aren't disturbed.
Clean up spills immediately and throw litter responsibly.
Use the bags provided for litter or hold on to your trash until the cabin crew can collect it.
It makes life a lot easier for everyone in the cramped space of an aircraft.
Hygiene awareness
Practice good hygiene
In the close quarters of an airplane cabin, good hygiene is key. Washing hands frequently and applying hand sanitizer can go a long way in limiting the spread of germs.
However, it's also considerate of fellow passengers to not apply strong perfumes/colognes before boarding. Such scents can be overpowering in a closed space and trigger sensitivities/allergies in others.
Rest respect
Respect resting passengers
If your neighbor seems to be resting, avoid disturbing them unnecessarily by refraining from loud noises or too much movement in your seat area.
If you require access past them while they are asleep, request for assistance from cabin crew gently if need be instead of waking them abruptly.