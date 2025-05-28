You must try these recipes using lima beans
What's the story
Often ignored in the kitchen, lima beans make for a versatile and nutritious ingredient in your various dishes.
Famous for their creamy texture and mild taste, these beans can be a real treat for your taste buds.
Be it a hearty stew or a refreshing salad you want to whip up, lima beans can spark culinary imagination.
Here are five yummy recipes using this humble legume.
Soup delight
Creamy lima bean soup
This creamy lima bean soup is just what you need on those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Blend cooked lima beans with vegetable broth and toss some herbs like thyme and rosemary to make a rich, flavorful soup.
A hint of garlic makes it tasty yet not overpowering. Pair it with crusty bread for a wholesome meal.
Salad Twist
Lima bean salad with fresh herbs
For a refreshing dish, try making a lima bean salad with fresh herbs.
Mix cooked lima beans with chopped parsley, mint, and dill for an aromatic experience.
Toss in diced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes to add a bit of crunchiness.
Dress it lightly with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to let the natural flavors shine through.
Stir-fry kick
Spicy lima bean stir-fry
A spicy lima bean stir-fry can add some excitement to your dinner table.
Saute onions and bell peppers until soft before stirring in cooked lima beans into the mix.
Season generously with chili flakes or cayenne pepper if you want a bit more heat in your dish.
This quick stir-fry goes well with steamed rice or quinoa.
Casserole comfort
Baked lima bean casserole
Baked casseroles are always crowd-pleasers at family gatherings or potlucks.
Why not try one featuring lima beans? Layer cooked limas along with sliced potatoes in an oven-safe dish.
Pour over some bechamel sauce made from butter, flour, milk mixture seasoned with nutmeg, salt, and pepper.
Then bake until golden brown on top and enjoy its creamy goodness!
Patty perfection
Savory lima bean patties
Savory patties made from mashed limas, mixed with breadcrumbs and spices, make for great appetizers as well as main courses.
Shape the mixture into small rounds, and fry them lightly on both sides until crispy.
Serve alongside a yogurt dip, and relish every bite of these delightful treats!