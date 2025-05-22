What's the story

Blueberries and cardamom make for an unbeatable combination that can take desserts to a whole new level.

The sweetness and tang of blueberries and warm, aromatic notes of cardamom make a perfect match.

This fusion is flexible and can be incorporated into different dessert recipes to give you a delicious spin on classic flavors.

Be it baking or no-bake, this duo is sure to lend an amazing touch to your desserts.