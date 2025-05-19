Whip up these tasty desserts with almond milk
What's the story
Almond milk is a favorite among health-conscious vegans for its nutritional benefits as well as versatility.
It makes for an amazing base for whipping up delicious desserts that are vegan-friendly.
Here are a few ways you can add almond milk to your dessert recipes, and get an insight into making delicious treats without compromising on health or taste.
Pudding delight
Almond milk pudding perfection
Almond milk can also be used to prepare a creamy and delicious pudding.
By mixing almond milk with cornstarch, sugar, and vanilla extract, one can get a smooth texture that can easily match up to regular puddings.
For a flavor boost, try adding cocoa powder or fresh fruits such as berries.
This dessert is not only vegan-friendly but also comparatively lower in calories than dairy-based ones.
Ice cream treats
Vegan ice cream made easy
Making vegan ice cream with almond milk is simple and rewarding at the same time.
Just blend almond milk with ripe bananas and a sweetener of your choice, and freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker or a freezer-safe container.
Add-ins like nuts or chocolate chips can enhance the texture and flavor profile of your homemade ice cream, making it a delightful treat for any occasion.
Cheesecake innovation
Almond milk cheesecake twist
For all cheesecake lovers who want a vegan alternative, almond milk provides a unique twist.
Blend soaked cashews with almond milk, lemon juice, maple syrup, and coconut oil for the creamy base of your cheesecake.
Pour the mixture over a crust made from crushed nuts and dates before refrigerating it until set.
Smoothie bowl bliss
Smoothie bowls with almond milk
Smoothie bowls are yet another way to enjoy almond milk in your desserts without compromising on health.
Simply blend almond milk with frozen fruits like bananas or mangoes until it smoothens out.
Next, pour into a bowl and top with granola, seeds or sliced fruits for added texture and flavor.