5 innovative ways to infuse teas with jasmine petals
What's the story
Jasmine petals are known for their delicate aroma and subtle flavor, making them a popular choice for tea enthusiasts looking to enhance their brews.
Infusing teas with jasmine petals can elevate the sensory experience, offering a fragrant twist to traditional tea flavors.
Here are five innovative methods to incorporate jasmine petals into your tea routine, each providing a unique way to enjoy this floral delight.
Cold brew
Cold brew jasmine tea
Cold brewing is a great way to infuse teas with jasmine petals.
Steep the tea leaves and jasmine petals in cold water for a few hours to extract the delicate flavors without any bitterness.
This works wonderfully for those who want a refreshing iced tea with a hint of floral notes.
Just mix your favorite green or white tea with jasmine petals in cold water and refrigerate overnight.
Sachets
Jasmine petal tea sachets
One way you can control the intensity of the infusion is by creating your own tea sachets filled with loose leaf tea and dried jasmine petals.
These sachets can be used just like regular tea bags but offer a more personalized touch.
From mixing different types of teas (like oolong or black) with varying amounts of jasmine petals to find your preferred balance, the choice is yours!
Steamed milk
Steamed jasmine milk tea
For all the milk tea lovers out there, steaming milk with jasmine petals makes for an aromatic punch in your drink.
Heat milk on stove gently while adding dried jasmine petals till it reaches your desired temperature and flavor strength.
Strain out the petals before mixing it with brewed black or green tea for a creamy, fragrant drink.
Ice cubes
Jasmine Petal Ice Cubes
Infuse ice cubes with jasmine. Freeze them with water and fresh or dried jasmine petals inside ice cube trays.
These cubes can be added directly into hot or iced teas without diluting their flavor too much as they melt slowly over time.
They release subtle floral notes into each sip, enhancing both taste and presentation.
Smoothies
Blended jasmine smoothies
Incorporating blended smoothies into your routine is a creative way to enjoy jasmine-infused teas.
Mix fresh fruits with brewed green or white teas and freshly picked jasmine blossoms.
This combination not only adds extra nutrition but also delightful aromas making it perfect for warmer months when lighter beverages are more appealing.