Why you should infuse your water with garden-fresh herbs
What's the story
If you want to enhance hydration, infusing water with garden herbs is the simplest and most natural way to go.
Not only does this method increase water intake, but it also adds beneficial nutrients without artificial additives.
Here are some easy ways to enrich your hydration routine with common garden herbs, giving you health benefits and refreshing flavors.
Mint magic
Mint for refreshing hydration
Mint is another popular option for infusing water. Its refreshing taste and digestive properties make it ideal.
Mint leaves in your water can give it a cooling effect, making it ideal for hot days.
The menthol in mint can cool indigestion and make your breath fresh.
Just crush a few fresh mint leaves and add them to your water bottle/pitcher for an invigorating drink.
Basil boost
Basil's unique flavor profile
Basil lends an exotic flavor to your infused water. Basil is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may also help with immunity.
To make basil-infused water, simply bruise the leaves a little before adding them to the water, so their essential oils release completely.
This infusion goes well with citrus fruits like lemon or lime for an additional zing.
Rosemary refreshment
Rosemary's aromatic touch
Rosemary is another herb that can take plain water up a notch with its aromatic qualities.
It is also packed with antioxidants that may help with overall health and wellness.
To prepare rosemary-infused water, lightly crush the sprigs before putting them in the container of your choice.
Earthy notes of rosemary work well with cucumber slices or berries making them taste delicious.
Lavender lift
Lavender's calming influence
Known for its calming properties, Lavender has a subtle floral taste when used in infused waters.
It can help you reduce stress and give you a soft aroma that promotes relaxation.
Perfect for evenings or after a workout, it helps you wind down after a busy day.
This herb brings peace inside, making your transition to bedtime smoother and calmer.