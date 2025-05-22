What's the story

Replacing traditional ice cream with a churned raspberry avocado dessert gives a refreshing alternative to people looking for healthier options.

It blends the creamy texture of avocados with the tartness of raspberries for an exceptional flavor.

Not just is it delicious, but it's packed with nutrients too, making it a perfect pick for health enthusiasts.

Here's how you can make it without compromising on taste/nutrition.