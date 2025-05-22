What's the story

Nestled in the northern part of India, Himachal Pradesh is known for its breathtaking landscapes and serene valleys.

This travel itinerary will take you through some of the most tranquil and picturesque valleys of Himachal.

From lush green meadows to snow-capped peaks, these valleys provide the perfect escape for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

Discover the unique charm of each valley.