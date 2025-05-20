Visiting Assam? Don't skip these fun attractions
What's the story
Assam, a northeastern state of India, is mostly known for its lush tea gardens. But, if you're a traveler looking for cultural immersion, the region has a lot more to offer.
From traditional crafts to vibrant festivals, Assam is a treasure trove of experiences that go far beyond its famed brew.
Here are some unique things about Assamese culture you can explore.
Handicrafts
Discover traditional Assamese handicrafts
Assam is known for its bamboo and cane products, pottery, and handloom textiles.
You can find local markets selling baskets, mats, silk or cotton attire, which reflect the craftsmanship of artisans who have kept these traditions alive.
Getting involved with these crafts gives you a taste of the Assamese cultural heritage.
Festivals
Experience Bihu: A vibrant festival
Bihu is one of the most celebrated festivals of Assam, celebrating important phases of the agricultural calendar.
It comprises three different celebrations- Rongali or Bohag Bihu in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu in October and Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January.
Each festival features music, dance performances (the Bihu dance itself), feasting on traditional vegetarian dishes made from rice and lentils, among other plant-based ingredients.
River Island
Visit Majuli: The world's largest river island
Majuli, located on Brahmaputra River, is the world's largest river island. It is also a cultural hub with many monasteries called Satras dotting its expanse.
Tourists can visit the Satras to understand their practices, while soaking in the views across vast stretches of paddy fields, broken by water bodies filled with birdlife.
Cuisine
Savor Assamese cuisine delights
Assamese cuisine is a medley of flavors, but deceptively so.
It is simple yet so rich, thanks to locally sourced produce like rice varieties (including sticky rice popularly known as Bora Saul) and lentils (prepared with minimal spices but maximum flavor retention techniques like steaming or boiling methods instead of frying methods commonly seen in the rest of India), making it a healthier option too!