What's the story

Pumpkin and rosemary make such a delightful combination, they can turn simple dishes into nourishing meals.

The earthy flavor of rosemary goes so well with the sweet, nutty taste of pumpkin, they make a perfect match for warming dishes.

Be it a comforting soup or hearty stew, these two can add depth and richness to your culinary creations.

Here are five ways to use pumpkin and rosemary.