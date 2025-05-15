Pumpkin + rosemary: A combination you need to try
Pumpkin and rosemary make such a delightful combination, they can turn simple dishes into nourishing meals.
The earthy flavor of rosemary goes so well with the sweet, nutty taste of pumpkin, they make a perfect match for warming dishes.
Be it a comforting soup or hearty stew, these two can add depth and richness to your culinary creations.
Here are five ways to use pumpkin and rosemary.
Soup delight
Creamy pumpkin rosemary soup
A creamy pumpkin rosemary soup is an excellent way to start any meal.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil till soft. Add diced pumpkin, vegetable broth, and fresh rosemary sprigs.
Simmer till the pumpkin is tender, then blend till smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This soup is not only warming but also packed with vitamins A and C.
Risotto twist
Pumpkin rosemary risotto
For a comforting risotto, cook Arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth while stirring continuously.
Add roasted pumpkin cubes halfway through cooking, along with chopped fresh rosemary leaves.
Finish with grated Parmesan cheese for creaminess, and season as needed.
This dish offers a rich texture combined with the aromatic flavors of rosemary.
Salad mix
Roasted pumpkin rosemary salad
Create a colorful salad by roasting chunks of pumpkin tossed in olive oil, salt, pepper, and chopped rosemary at 200 degrees Celsius till golden brown.
Mix the roasted pieces with mixed greens like arugula or spinach, toasted nuts such as walnuts or almonds for crunchiness, and drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Bread bake
Savory pumpkin rosemary bread
Bake savory bread by mixing flour, baking powder, salt, sugar (optional), pureed pumpkin puree (not pie filling), milk or water (for moisture), melted butter or oil (for richness), and finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves into dough form before baking at 180 degrees Celsius till golden brown on top.
When tapped lightly underneath, a hollow sound indicates done-ness inside too!
Stew pot
Hearty pumpkin rosemary stew
Prepare a hearty stew using cubed pumpkins cooked along with potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, a bay leaf, thyme sprigs, plus a generous amount of freshly minced rosemary.
All of them are simmered together in a pot containing enough liquid stock to cover everything.
This helps the flavors meld beautifully over time, yielding a thickened consistency ready to serve in hot bowls.
Garnish with parsley if desired!